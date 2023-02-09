Planning for this year’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival has started this week as organisers held their AGM.

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Ltd met on Wednesday evening (February 8th) at The Ritz Social Club in Burnham for the annual meeting, which was attended by members of the committee and supporters.

Key positions elected during the AGM were Annalee New as Carnival Chair, Wayne Carlisle as Vice Chair, Bradley Loveridge as Chief Marshall, Lisa Prout as Treasurer, Sean Matravers as Secretary, Phil New as Procession Officer, Dean Emery as Programme Convener and Malcolm Borland as President.

Annalee said it is “a huge honour” to step into the role as Chair and she added that she is looking forward to working with all in the community.

Among those attending the AGM were several of the team from North Somerset LGBT+ Forum who recently issued a joint statement with the carnival.

The 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on Monday November 6th.