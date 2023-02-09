Burnham-On-Sea fire station crewmembers have this week bid farewell to one of their longest serving firefighters who is retiring after more than three decades of service.

Stephen Hand has served the local community for 31 years.

The crew at Burnham-On-Sea fire station gathered on Wednesday evening (February 8th) to wish him well in his retirement.

Station Officer Ian Hazelton says: “It’s been a pleasure and an honour to have served with him over this time.”

“He’s a proper old school firefighter who will certainly be missed on our station with his vast experience and knowledge.”