Extra new warning signs have been unveiled at Brean Down by the National Trust urging dog owners to keep their pets on a lead while walking there.

The new signs have been introduced at both the bottom of the steps and the old military road next to Brean Cove, as pictured here.

It comes after several dogs have died in recent years chasing after goats or rabbits on Brean Down and then falling over the cliffs.

The new signs bluntly state: “Important Notice. For your dogs safety we strongly advise you to keep your dog on a lead on the Down.”

A National Trust spokesperson said after the latest incident where a dog was lost over the cliffs: “We were very distressed to hear of this awful incident.”

“We do always ask people who are visiting the coastline to ensure they keep their dogs under strict control at all times.”