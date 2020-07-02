Holiday Resort Unity and Brean Leisure Park are preparing to re-open under strict COVID guidelines from 4th July.

Brean Theme Park opens on 4th July with COVID secure procedures in place plus outdoor markets at weekends with a new one way system in place.

The HRU resort has been accredited by VisitEngland as “Good To Go” and also by the AA.

Spokeswoman Sarah House told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The park is looking forward to offering the opportunity for guests to holiday with social distancing as standard since all the self catering accommodation is self-contained and well spread out.”

She adds: “All areas and facilities have been risk assessed and new procedures put in place for our team as the safety of our team and guests is of paramount importance as we adapt to the new normal.”

“The park employs around 200 people with 95% of these coming from the local community, most of whom were furloughed during lockdown, although a core team continued to provide maintenance and security.”

“Once open, we hope this will help support other local businesses get back trade that many have missed from the many tourists that come to the area.”

“We have asked our guests to play their part both when visiting us and the local area, guidelines have been issued for them to follow.”

She adds Brean Play and Brean Splash Waterpark remain closed, “as per government instructions, however we have been busy preparing them behind the scenes and we look forward to welcoming back our many local members and school children just as soon as it is safe to do so.”