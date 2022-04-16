Brent Knoll’s Community Shop is to celebrate its second anniversary with a special event on Bank Holiday Monday (18th April).

The event will be held from 10am-12pm at the Portakabin which hosts the village’s popular community shop.

“We will have a birthday cake, Prosecco, tea and coffee – there will also be live music and a treasure trail to mark the occasion,” says a spokesman.

The shop is also plannng an evening of Somerset Songs on Saturday 23rd April.

David Sturgess, Secretary of Brent Knoll Community Shop, says: “Our April event will feature Brent Knoll’s postman, Timothy Dean, who is locally renowned as a gifted song-writer and archivist of Somerset folklore. He will be supported by another local musician, Mike Woolley.”

“For two years, we have replaced the services of our closed village shop to enable local residents to have easy access to everything they need: now we are focused on replacing our lost Post Office and delivering a community hub.”

The team recently secured planning consent for a temporary Portakabin in the village car-park, and the agreement of its Parish Council to pursue aims to provide a new building.