A long-running shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Burnham Angling moved to Burnham’s Vicarage Chambers in Victoria Street in place of the former Secret World Wildlife Rescue shop last year.

Dean told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 20th year of business and thank our customer for all their support.”

“We moved to a more prominent location in the town centre last year to give us space to be able to introduce a wider range of stock lines and also cater to more local angling needs.”

Along with bait, tackle and fishing equipment, Burnham Angling also sells angling clothing and accessories.

The shop is open Monday-Friday 8am-4pm and Saturdays and Sundays: 8am-2pm. See more at: https://www.burnhamangling.co. uk