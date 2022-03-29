Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey says local tourism businesses in the area are set for a ‘bumper season’.

The MP has marked English Tourism Week in the Wells constituency with a number of visits across our area.

Mr Heappey visited Holiday Resort Unity in Brean before seeing the work being undertaken for the reopening of Cheddar Caves this Friday, April 1st. He also met the new Chief Executive at the Bishop’s Palace in Wells.

With the rise of the staycation, holiday parks are still enjoying a boost in trade – something which is hugely important to the economy of the Wells constituency, and Mr Heappey heard that future bookings are looking good ahead of summer.

Mr Heappey also met with the General Manager of Cheddar Caves ahead of its reopening and said he was delighted to see such an important attraction ready to welcome visitors again.

He says: “English Tourism Week is an amazing week to be the MP for a constituency like Wells. There are so many amazing things to see and do here.”

“The thing which has been missing, though, has been the caves in Cheddar which were closed at the start of the pandemic.”

“There are lots of people who have worked so hard to get it back up and running and I am so happy to have been inside and seen the improvements – including new lighting.”

“It makes it look magnificent and I am so pleased that the new management team are hugely passionate about the Caves and the future of the attraction. It was great to meet everyone, and I wish them all the luck for the reopening.”

“I enjoyed hearing all about the plans for the future from Brean to Wells, and I have no doubt our fantastic tourism businesses will enjoy a bumper season.”