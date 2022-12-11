A Christmas fair is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets today (Sunday, December 11th).

Taking place at the Sea Cadets HQ in Cassis Close, Burnham, it will run from 10am-3pm where a wide selection of seasonal gift ideas, refreshments and games will be laid on plus a visit by Santa!

“There will be scores of stalls with lots of great gift ideas for Christmas ranging from soaps, hand-painted glasses, Christmas decorations, photos, cards and handmade crafts,” said a spokesman.

Refreshments, a cake stall, games, a tombola and a raffle will also be held.

“This will be a fun afternoon to help support and raise funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets. Everyone is welcome. Please come along and join us for a festive day, stock up on Christmas gifts and enjoy yourselves.”