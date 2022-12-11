Hundreds of children headed to Highbridge’s Apex Park on Saturday (December 10th) when Father Christmas visited to give out treats at a festive grotto.

A colourful grotto was created with the help of The Friends of Apex Park who transformed the park’s information office next to the main car park.

Queues of families built up during Santa’s three hour visit when he met children and gave our free gifts.

Apex Park’s Lizzie Bull said the event had been a “great success” and thanked all those who had attended and the volunteers for making the day go smoothly.