Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas tree festival has opened this weekend for the first time since 2019.

A record number of 41 sparkling trees have gone on display for a fortnight at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham following of service of dedication on Saturday (December 10th).

The popular free-to-enter festival is open to the public each day up to Christmas.

Local businesses and groups from across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have set up and decorated their trees with unique items according to different themes.

The festival has been run for 11 years but did not go ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

Rev Richard Allen, pictured above, who organises the event, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be bringing back the Christmas tree festival again this year after a break of several years.”

“Many people in the area look forward to visiting this colourful festival which brightens up the church during the whole festive period and also involves many different community groups and companies.”

This year’s trees are from: Moose International, Baby Bee Crafty, M & F Carpets and Flooring, Burnham Flower Club, Friendship Group, The Star Prayer Tree, Christian Aid, OLEM Church & St Joseph’s School, St Andrew’s CE Junior School, Burnham Infants’ School, Royal British Legion / Poppy Appeal, St Andrew’s Church Choir, Fair Start Nursery, Burnham & Highbridge Karate Club, Music for the Memory, The People of the Ukraine, Rotary Club of Burnham-On-Sea, Trefoil Guild, Castlemills M O T Centre, Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society, Burnham & District Horticultural Society, Saint Andrew’s 3rd Thursday Group, Positive Wealth Creation, Burnham U3A, Burnham-On-Sea.com Burnham Funeral Services, Lowe’s Pottery Painting, BoS Parkinson’s Support Group, Lowe’s Barbers, In Charley’s Memory, Holistic Tae Kwon-do, Supported Living, Abbeyfield Society, Ltd., Somewhere House, Sopha, Highbridge Area Foodbank, Vince Davey Plumbing & Heating, Women Who Write, BARB Search and Rescue, Motor Neurone Disease Association. S.W.S, and St Andrew’s Parish Church.