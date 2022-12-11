A major search was launched by Police and other agencies in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Saturday) for a missing 74-year-old woman.

The Police helicopter was called to Burnham to work alongside officers on the ground plus Coastguards and BARB crews in searching the area from 5.40pm.

There was growing concern for the lady in the freezing temperatures, who had not been seen since around 1pm in the Rectory Road area.

A Police spokesman said they were “growing increasingly concerned for her welfare”.

Coastguards and BARB crews carried out torch-lit searches of Burnham beach, the seafront and nearby roads and footpaths before the welcome news came from Police at 7.20pm that she had been found safe and well.

“She was found by a member of the public who contacted us,” said a spokesman.

“She is now with officers and is safe and well.“