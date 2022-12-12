Supporters of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets flocked to the group’s Christmas fair on Sunday (December 11th).

Taking place at the Burnham Sea Cadets HQ in Cassis Close, it will run from 10am-3pm where a wide selection of seasonal gift ideas, refreshments and games were laid on, plus a visit by Santa!

Refreshments, games, a tombola and a raffle were also held, raising funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone who supported the event on Sunday. Well done to all the cadets who came to help at the Christmas Fair – they made us proud by their commitment, good manners and smiles all day long!”

“Thanks also to the adults volunteers who worked very hard this weekend to raise money for the unit and our cadets!”