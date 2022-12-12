Roll up! Roll up! Circus Funtasia has opened at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre with a new family Christmas show – and readers can win tickets.

Circus Funtasia is back at Sanders Garden Centre near Burnham-On-Sea with daily shows until Sunday January 8th.

A circus spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Back by popular demand, prepare to be mesmerised by Spinning Fairies, Argentinian Nutcrackers and laugh-out-loud festive comedy.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com readers can win free tickets as there are two sets of family tickets for up to four people (2 adults and two children) to give away.

To enter the competition, simply send an email headed ‘Circus Competition’ with your contact name and daytime phone number to feedback@burnham-on-sea.com by 11.59pm on Tuesday December 13th, 2022.

“You’ll be blown away by aerialists and the heart-stopping Globe of Death. This one-hour show is jam-packed festive fun for all the family!”

Tickets are available here from £12. Family tickets can be purchased for £40 (plus a £3.36 booking fee).

To buy tickets, visit www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or phone 07706 168507. Sanders Garden Centre is located on the Bristol Road in Brent Knoll near Burnham-On-Sea.

The circus’ newlywed couple Emil and Rosey tied the knot under their big top earlier this year.