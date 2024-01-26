Volunteers at Burnham and Highbridge In Bloom community working group have taken part in a clean-up session this week to improve the standard of public flower beds.

The volunteers recently responded to an appeal for help and grabbed gloves and small garden tools to work in Highbridge this month in Burnham Road opoosite Churchfield School (pictured) and next to the Bank Street Car park.

Cllr Lesley Millard, Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, says: “It was good to work with Our Highbridge and members of the community to clear and tidy some flower beds in Highbridge.”

“We were very grateful for the support of Clean Surroundings who kindly took away the waste and provided the bark to mulch both beds.”

“We are starting to see a difference as we work to ensure our towns flower beds look good.”

The next session will be held on Tuesday 27th February from 10-12 noon. The venue has yet to be decided. Do come and join us if you enjoy gardening and would like to see the towns flower beds at their best.