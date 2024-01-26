A short service will take place next to Highbridge’s Frank Foley Statue in Market Street today (Friday, January 26th) to commemorate World Holocaust Memorial Day.

A short of service of remembrance will be held at 12 noon, conducted by Rev Martin Little from St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Revd Little says: “This service is being led by Churches Together in The Burnham and Highbridge Area, as a sign of our commitment to fostering peace in our troubled world. Frank Foley is such an inspiring local person too. It’s so important that our young people learn from the past so that they can build a better future. Everyone is welcome to the service.”

“This is a day for everyone to remember the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust , the millions of people killed under Nazi persecution, and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur. The end of January is chosen because it marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.”

“Our service this year will once again be held on a week day to enable our local schools to take part. Pupils from Churchfield Church School and St Andrew’s Church of England Junior School will represent their schools and contribute readings and prayers. There will be an opportunity to lay a candle or flowers at the statue in memory of those who were killed in the Holocaust .”

“We will also remember the courage of Major Frank Foley, the Highbridge man who helped rescue thousands of Jewish people to escape from Nazi Germany through his work in the British Passport Office in Berlin.”

Highbridge-born Frank Foley was employed as a Passport Control Officer in Berlin from 1920 until 1939.

In his role, he was able to help hundreds of Jews escape from Nazi Germany before the outbreak of World War Two. He had no diplomatic immunity and put himself at great risk by helping to save the lives of 10,000 Jews.

The Frank Foley statue in Highbridge was unveiled in 2005. In summer 2022, the Frank Foley statue was given a professional wash and clean by the district council, as pictured above.

Four years ago, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported that a statue for Highbridge war hero Frank Foley had also been unveiled by the Foreign Secretary at the time.