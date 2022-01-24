Burnham Area Flower Club is set to hold its first meeting of 2022 with its AGM and a speaker demonstrating several floral art arrangements.

The club’s first meeting will be held on Tuesday February 8th at 7pm at the Catholic Church in Highbridge Road, Burnham-On-Sea.

“The February meeting will start at 7pm with the club’s AGM, followed by a regular meeting with Jo Jacobs entertaining us with five floral art arrangements,” says a spokeswoman.

“There will also be a raffle to win the arrangements and a plant stall at reasonable prices.”

“There will also be a plant sales table, with superb plants at very reasonable prices, plus a raffle, free tea/coffee and biscuits from 6.30pm.”