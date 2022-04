Burnham & Berrow Golf Club is holding a free junior golf taster day this month for local youngsters to try out the sport.

Children aged 6-15 are being invited to have a go at driving, chipping and putting, as seen at The Masters this week.

The event will be run from 1.30pm-5pm on Saturday 30th April. Equipment and refreshments will be provided.

The event will be limited to 30 juniors – contact Shane Kaye 07708979370 to book a place.