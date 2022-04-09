Children at Berrow Preschool have been getting egg-cited for Easter by taking part in various holiday activities.

The preschool’s Emma Allen says: “The children have enjoyed making Easter bonnets and taking part in an Easter egg hunt around our preschool garden.”

It is part of the wide variety of preschool actvities that are aimed at helping the youngsters develop their knowledge while having fun.

Emma adds that spaces are available for children aged 2 – 4 years – call 01278780551 or email preschool@berrowprimaryschool.co.uk for more information.