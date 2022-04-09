A Burnham-On-Sea musician has released a new single this week and announced plans for a 20-date tour.

Taylor Topham, who is a familiar local face for his concerts and busking in Burnham High Street, has launched ‘The Trees Are Talking’, which he says “holds a folky feel and is moving into a lyrically positive direction from my earlier release of ‘Letting Go’.”

He adds: “We are working super hard on a summer tour right now and over 20 dates will be announced really soon across the South of England.”

“In the meantime, it’s amazing that so many folks are listening to the tracks and I am really thankful.”

He was featured on BBC Radio’s ‘Introducing’ show earlier in the year.

The music can be downloaded at: https://linktr.ee/taylortophammusic