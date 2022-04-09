Over £500 was raised for Burnham-On-Sea Hospital when a popular Spring Bazaar was held on Saturday April 9th.

A steady flow of visitors headed to the event at Burnham Community Centre where various stalls and refreshments were set up.

The Lions Club ran their a Cuddly ‘Lions’ Tombola, the Tourist Information Centre had a stall and the Friends of the Community Centre also sold refreshments.

Chairwoman Ceri Joyce thanked all those who had attended, and said a “wonderful total” of £506.62 was raised for Burnham’s hospital.

 
