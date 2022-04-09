Huge Easter crosses have been raised on the top of Brent Knoll by a team of volunteers for the first time since 2019.

The three crosses are a familiar sight on the Knoll at this time of year and had been installed each Easter for over 40 years by local residents.

The pandemic meant they could not be installed in 2020 or 2021 but on Saturday (April 9th), a team of 20 volunteers climbed the Knoll to raise the crosses.

One of the team who helped to install them told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This has been an important part of Easter for us for many years – it’s the physical part of the season and means a lot to us.”

Thousands of motorists on the M5 motorway see the crosses on top of Brent Knoll throughout the Easter period.

The traditional outdoor hill-top Easter service next to the crosses took place on Sunday afternoon organised by Somerset Churches Together.