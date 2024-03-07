As Burnham Book Festival gears up for its third annual event this Spring, fans of the Beatles are in for a treat on Saturday 18th May with a line-up that promises to transport them back to Beatlemania.

The highlight of the day will be an appearance by the Quarrymen, the band that eventually evolved into The Beatles. This special event at 8pm will be part of an evening of nostalgia and music.

The festivities will kick off earlier in the day with a series of events for Beatles fans and music aficionados alike.

At 2pm, Leslie Cavendish shares his firsthand experiences as the Beatles’ hairdresser and Apple stylist, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of the world’s most famous band.

Following this, prolific Beatles author David Bedford presents “The Birth of the Beatles: Skiffle and Beyond” at 4pm. Delving into the early days of the Beatles’ journey, he uncovers the influences and inspirations that shaped the band’s meteoric rise to fame.

At 6:30pm, join original members of the Quarrymen for an ‘intimate conversation’ about how they came to play with John, Paul and George and what it was like to be part of Liverpool’s incredible music scene.

Finally, at 8pm, the Quarrymen take to the stage, transporting audiences back to the roots of rock ‘n’ roll.

Fans eager to make the most of this lineup can save money booking both Quarrymen events together.

Book all four events and save more than 20%. Buy your tickets now and get ready to journey back in time to the swinging sixties and the birth of the world’s most beloved band!

Tickets are available now via this link: The Fab Four Ticket to Ride – The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre

If The Beatles aren’t your thing, Burnham Book Festival has many other events! For full details see burnambookfest.co.uk.

Pictured: The Original Quarrymen (photo Dave Nelson) and the band (Photo Rod Davis)