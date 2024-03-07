Burnham-On-Sea RNLI volunteers have been celebrating the charity’s 200th anniversary this week.

Helmsman Tim Johnson, Launch Authority Lyndon Baker and trainee Launch Authority Nigel Morton were invited to the official RNLI Thanksgiving Service in Westminster.

And several of the Burnham RNLI shop volunteers manned the station for an open ‘Brew with the Crew’ to mark the milestone.

Launch Authority Nigel Morton said: “It was a huge privilege to be at Westminster Abbey, as a member of the Burnham RNLI team, celebrating the incredible achievements of 200 years of saving lives at sea – and inspiring that service today and into the future.”

This week, the RNLI celebrates 200 years of saving lives at sea – thanks to volunteers giving their time to save others, all funded by voluntary public donations.

Throughout its 200th anniversary year, the charity is running events and activities to commemorate its history, celebrate the lifesaving service it provides today, and inspire generations of future lifesavers and supporters. For more information visit RNLI.org/200.