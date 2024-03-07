A new Costa Coffee drive-thru outlet has opened this week next to a busy local M5 motorway roundabout between Highbridge and Bridgwater.

The new outlet has opened near Dunball Services on the Dunball roundabout next to Junction 23 of the M5 motorway.

The modern new outlet is operated by Costa Coffee and is open daily between 6am and 11pm.

A new access road has been created as part of the project, joining up with the existing mini-roundabout and leading to a car park with 29 car parking spaces, along with two disabled spaces, ten cycle spaces and two bays for motorcycles.

As part of the development, a new cycle link is also being created to connect the site to the existing cycle route alongside the A38.

This forms part of the wider ‘purple route’ which will eventually link the Gravity enterprise zone to Bridgwater town centre under the town’s local cycling and walking infrastructure plan.