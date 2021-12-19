Carers in Burnham-On-Sea are among a group of carers from across Somerset who have taken part in a unique Christmas video to highlight the variety of work they do and help to boost recruitment.

The fun video, shown below, sees them singing along to ’12 Days of Caring at Christmas’ while staff and residents play bingo, cook, take sponge baths, eat carrot cake and more. It finishes with the words: “So much more than a carer to me.”

The video has been compiled as part of a recruitment drive to attract more carers into roles from caring for younger people with learning disabilities, to opening up homes to care for someone, to helping people in residential or nursing settings. Carers from Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church and Burnham’s Towans care home are among those featured. David Huxtable, Somerset County Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, says: “Social care is a very secure career choice in Somerset. We have high demand for social care here, and there are some excellent opportunities for career progression.” “Working in social care is incredibly rewarding in a way that few other jobs can compare. Pursuing a career in care means you’ll be supporting people to live happy, healthy, independent lives.” The following care settings and professionals were involved with the making of the online video: Abbeyfield Society, Taunton; Brunelcare, Glastonbury; Burnham-on-Sea Baptist Church; Crystal Care Group, Taunton; Elliscombe House, Higher Holton; Hazelwell Lodge, Ilminster; Healthwatch Somerset, Bridgwater; Somerset Care – Oak Trees, Bridgwater and Acacia House, Taunton; St George’s Residential Home, Taunton; The Towans, Burnham-on-Sea. The music was compiled by Paula and Rob Howlett. Those interested in a career in caring can find out about local vacancies here.