Hundreds of knitted bells have been spread around Highbridge this weekend in a festive ‘yarn bombing’ that aims to spread positivity.

The colouful bells have been knitted by local people and have been distributed across the town during the early hours of Saturday morning for residents to find and take home.

Lorna Williams, one of the team at St. John’s Church, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Knitters from the church and the community have been really busy this year and we had an amazing 1,212 pairs of Christmas bells to deploy around the streets of Highbridge.”

“We know children especially love finding the knitted items and we hope it brings a lot of joy to the community of Highbridge.”

It is the fifth year that the festive yarn bombing has taken place – in previous years, the team have knitted angels, candles, choir singers and stars.

They each include a small festive message from the church and residents are encouraged to put them on their Christmas trees.

Local resident Mark Pickthall said he was delighted to see the bells on Saturday morning: “I went out for my morning run and to my delight I saw hundreds of knitted decorations dotted all over Highbridge – it made me extremely happy and I cannot stop smiling!”

“There are still wonderful people in the world to do such a thing. On my journey I also saw many very happy people. Merry Christmas to all those who did this – it’s great for our community.”