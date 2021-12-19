Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre shops say they have seen a mixed week of trade leading up to Christmas week as the pandemic affects footfall.

Several shops have reported brisk trade while others say trade has been down due to the pandemic. It comes as Burnham Chamber of Trade has issued a rallying call to shoppers to support the town centre.

Colin Morris at GW Hurley says: “The High Street has definitely been quieter than normal for the time of year – there are fewer people about, which is not surprising given all the uncertainty at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Truckles farm shop in Burnham High Street has been “very busy,” says owner Ian Keane, who adds: “It’s fantastic to see the order book full with regular customers – our orders are on a par with previous years.”

A spokeswoman at Bastins added: “It has been quieter than normal for us with footfall lower. We’ve also had a few supply issues in getting some stock items, but we are hoping for a busier final few days before Christmas.”

Kirstie Cooper, who runs jewellery shop Antony James in the High Street, adds that trade has been “pretty steady.”

And Ryan Mount at fishmonger Seafoods says: “Christmas week is usually a busy one for us with many food orders being placed and collected. The town centre has been quieter than normal in recent days, but we hope it will pick up this week.”

Frankie Urch at Crafty Comforts gift shop added: “It’s been a really busy run-up to Christmas so far for us.”

A spokesperson for Burnham Chamber of Trade encouraged shoppers to support local shops in the run-up to Christmas: “Our small independent shops need your support more than ever after a challenging couple of years. Burnham has a great range of shops and for those who feel uneasy about going out, many local shops offer their products online.”

Pictured: Shoppers in Burnham town centre on Saturday (December 18th)