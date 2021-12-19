The longest serving member of West Country band The Wurzels has paid tribute to his friend and bandmate, John Morgan, who has died after contracting Covid-19.

John Morgan died in hospital on Friday December 17th. He reportedly contracted coronavirus while on tour with the band.

In an interview after the death of the 80-year-old drummer, Tommy Banner says: “I can’t believe that I’ll look around and he won’t be there.”

“It’s only beginning to soak up now,” says Tommy, who switched on Burnham’s Christmas lights last month.

“I can’t believe that when I now turn around, because me and him used to have a little nod during the songs… I’ll look around and he won’t be there.”

Mr Morgan, known as ‘Morgy’, joined the iconic band in 1981 after the group enjoyed huge success with hits “The Combine Harvester” and “I Am A Cider Drinker”.

The 80-year-old from The Forest of Dean toured with the band for four decades, playing more than 100 shows every year.

“He had loads of friends. He lived alone, but he was never alone because there was also somebody looking in to see him,” added Tommy.

Sil Wilcox, manager of the Wurzels, added: “We are all in shock, Morgy had the driest of humour and the kindest of hearts and all are thoughts are with his family.”

“The band intend to continue but John will always be remembered and loved by his fans, friends and band.”

A spokesperson for the Watchet Festival, where The Wurzels regularly performed, said: “We are all sad to hear the news that The Wurzels drummer John Morgan has sadly passed away.”

“John has always been a big supporter of Watchet festival, our thoughts are with his family, and the other band members.”

“RIP John and thank you for being a true down to earth person, you will be greatly missed.”