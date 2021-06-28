Burnham-On-Sea charity Somewhere House Somerset is celebrating its 10th

anniversary.

Launched in Burnham in 2011, Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides therapeutic counselling, educational workshops and community projects for people in Burnham, Highbridge, Cheddar, Bridgwater and local schools.

Trustee Rob Jones says: “It was started after someone close to one of the trustees was really struggling. The founders of the charity, Angie and Dave Clarke, got their heads together and asked some of their staff and friends: ‘What can we do to help? Is there a wider community need?’ And so Somewhere House Somerset evolved.”

Throughout the last 10 years, tens of thousands of hours of support have been offered on both a one-to-one and group basis.

The charity has just held its 10th AGM where it was confirmed that during the last 12 months alone, they have offered around 6,000 hours of contact for those in need.

Rob adds: “Angie is still involved on a day to day basis, alongside other trustees and a strong team of counsellors, volunteers who all do an amazing job both supporting individuals and fundraising. The reality is without this charity, where would all of these people have gone for their support?”

“We have regular referrals from all types of agency locally, as well as self referrals. Somewhere House Somerset has also supported other charities. Our team have been involved with supporting Mindline, the 24 hour mental health helpline as well as running our own.”

“We can regularly be seen when Covid restrictions allow, at local community events – for example there is one coming up on the 31st July at the Burnham on Sea Baptist Church at 11-1. Come down for a coffee, say hello, meet the trustees and some of the team and if you can, make a donation.”

“The charity has existed due to hugely generous beneficiaries, and loyal funders. Angie and her husband started the charity and kept it afloat financially for many years when funding was not readily available.”

As the charity has grown, so has its reputation and its respect locally.

Rob adds: “In the last 15 months during Covid-19 not only have we been able to increase the numbers we see to over 120 per week but we have been able to increase the number of counsellors available to 12.”

“Thank you to everyone for the last 10 years and here’s to many more!”