A new charity book shop is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on July 19th.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has announced that it will be running a book store over the summer months, raising money for good causes.

“We are planning to open our Rotary Bookshop in Burnham Shopping Centre in the High Street at 10am,” Rotary spokesman George Moon told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The club’s popular charity book shops, which are run by the club’s volunteers, have been held in the town centre for many summers, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The new book shop will operate from a unit at the back left of Burnham Shopping Centre during the summer.

The opening has been planned for this Friday but has been postponed until July 19th.

It will open from 10am-4pm on weekdays and Saturdays and on reduced hours on Sundays.