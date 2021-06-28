Average house prices in the Burnham-On-Sea area have risen by 12 per cent in a year according to new figures.

Property website Zoopla has analysed the selling prices of almost 220 homes and flats in Burnham-On-Sea over the past year to complete the figures.

It says the average price for property in Burnham-On-Sea stands at £269,760 this month. There has been a rise of 2.55% in the last three months since March 2021 and a rise of 12.31% over the past 12 months.

Tom Creswick at Burnham-On-Sea estate agent CJ Hole agrees: “House prices in the local area have seen a dramatic rise over the past few months. This may be down to the chancellor’s announcement of the phased ending of the stamp duty holiday, or just general itchy feet after being stuck inside for the majority of the last year.”

“Either way, now is a fantastic time to get your property onto the market as we are seeing incredible demand for flats, bungalows and houses.”

“Nothing can last forever however, and we anticipate a slight tail off and flattening of the house price curve towards the latter part of the year, as the stamp duty holiday ends, kids go back to school and the winter season begins again.”

And Julian Frost at A&F estate agents in Burnham-On-Sea’s College Street adds: “The local property market is very buoyant. We have seen solid property price gains over the past year. How long the gains will continue is uncertain.”