Police say a man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the M5 in Somerset last weekend has been released under investigation.

The M5 southbound was closed on Saturday 26th June between junction 24 at Bridgwater and junction 25 for Taunton for over seven hours following the 4am crash, causing tailbacks of up to ten miles stretching back to Burnham-On-Sea’s junction 22.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman says: “We continue to investigate the cause of a fatal collision on the M5 southbound.”

“Sadly the passenger in the black Audi died at the scene. He’s believed to be a 27-year-old man from the Peterborough area. His family are being supported by a specially-trained officer and our thoughts are with them.”

“The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Following treatment at hospital for injuries not believed to be life-changing, he was released under investigation.”

“If you were travelling along that stretch of the M5 and witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221142767.”