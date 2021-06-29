A fundraising outdoor craft fair is to be held in Highbridge on Saturday July 10th to raise funds for the town’s Southwell House and gardens.

The event, pictured here last summer, will be held next to the Rec Ground adjacent to Southwell House from 10am-2pm when all will be welcome.

Stalls and activities will include crafts, garden items, a lucky dip, books, tombola, clothing, toys, jewellery, pet supplies, wood crafts, paintings, fudge, hook-a-duck, bric a brac, raffles, cakes and refreshments.

There will also be fun football fun displays from Burnbridge Wanderers FC plus children’s fun equipment from Weston Entertainment.

Organiser Sharon Reid says: “We are still raising funds for the charity as we only have three groups back hiring the facilities and with no grant funding, we are struggling and left to raise our own funds.”

Anyone who wants a stall at the event should contact Kerry at Kerry’s Cards in Market Street who is overseeing bookings from crafters.