Two Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers have raised over £330 by completing a 14-mile beach walk to help a local charity.

Mandy Bettany and Debbie Keates walked from Burnham Pavilion to Brean Down and back on Saturday (May 14th), completing the feat in five and a half hours.

They have raised over £300 for Burnham charity BARB Search & Rescue, which operates the town’s rescue hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats.

A BARB spokesman said: “A huge well done and our thanks go to Mandy and Debbie for completing this sponsored walk for BARB! We are hugely grateful for their support.”

“As a small, independent charity we rely on donations from the community to keep our life-saving work running so fundraising is greatly appreciated.”

Donations can still be made to the fundraising via the link below.

Click here to access their fundraising page