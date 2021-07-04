Burnham-On-Sea Lifeboat Station has welcomed a fundraising cyclist who is pedaling his way from Land’s End to John’O’Groats.

Mark Daly was on day three of his epic cycling challenge to raise funds for the RNLI when he called in at Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station on Sunday (July 4th) with supporters.

Cyclist Mark Daly is a crewmember from New Brighton who volunteers on the Wirral lifeboat, and his support team are made up of fellow crewmembers Lee Arnall and Mark’s father Brian.

Mark’s travel on the third day of his journey took him from Minehead to Hereford, via Burnham-On-Sea, Weston and Portishead RNLI stations – a distance of 125 miles.

Mark, who supports young people and their families across the Liverpool area, has raised over £1,250 so far, but hopes to raise more for the charity by the time he reaches John O’Groats.

He said: “This challenge was set during discussions around the table with a beer or coffee, a couple of years ago pre-Covid. As a lifeboat station we have regularly donated to other causes and we felt it was time we raised some funds for PPE to support crews in the RNLI.”

“Land’s End to John’O’Groats was chosen as it was difficult enough to be a challenge but also a great opportunity to visit other RNLI stations and raise the profile of the charity whilst on the road travelling the length of the country. The RNLI is a charity which relies on money donated and raised for them.”

“I have always been fairly active on the water around the British coastline and respected the water, however, since joining New Brighton lifeboat crew I have come to understand just how many people get into difficulty each and every year, and this is when the RNLI crews are called to help. Sadly, there are a lot of lives lost each year at sea.”

“Last year was the busiest year for New Brighton RNLI on record and with Covid-19 restrictions set to impact the summer holiday season yet again this year, RNLI volunteers will need all the support they can get. If I can help provide PPE for a fellow crew member to keep them warm and safe when responding to the pager, then I will have ensured they have the best chance to return home to their families and loved ones at the end of the day.”

To donate, see: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RNLI-LEJOG-2021

Pictured: Mark, with his father Brian, and fellow crewmember Lee Arnall (Photos: Mike Lang)