Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar fire crews were called to help free a woman from a car following a crash on Sunday evening (July 4th).

Crews were called to Cheddar at 5pm following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

A fire service spokesman says: “Fire Control mobilised a fire appliance from Cheddar and one from Burnham-On-Sea to attend a collision involving two vehicles.”

“One person was medically trapped and crews used hydraulic rescue equipment and small tools to carry out a side removal of the vehicle to release the female casualty.”

“Paramedics assisted the casualty out of the vehicle and conveyed her to hospital. Police were also in attendance.”