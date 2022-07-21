Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has visited the town’s BAY Centre to find out more about the facilities on offer.

Cllr Lesley Millard headed to the centre in Cassis Close where she was given a guided tour of the facilities and met the volunteers who run it.

“We were delighted to welcome the Mayor who came to see the Bay Centre and find out a bit about who uses it,” says the centre’s Jan Bonus.

”We gave her a potted history and a guided tour as well as telling her a little about each of the groups who use the centre.”

Pictured: Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard with the Bay Centre’s John Colquhoun and Jan Bonus