Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band is set to hold a Coronation Concert in the town’s Princess Theatre this Sunday (May 7th).

The performance will be held at 7pm with “a line-up of fanfares, marches, and gloruious brass band favourites for the Coronation Bank Holiday.”

Tickets are available from The Princess box office or online at £8 each, and £7 for concessions.

The concert is part of a line-up of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Coronation events takling place over the weekend.