Over a dozen community-spirited parents, teachers and supporters at Mark First School have held a clean-up day.

The group rolled up their sleeves to get painting, gardening and repairing during a day-long initiative to improve the school’s facilities.

Sarah Pitt, one of the team, thanked all the volunteers who had come along to make it so successful.

“It was great to see our wonderful community coming together to support our school,” she said.

“Thanks also go to Sanders Garden Centre at Brent Knoll who donated us bulbs which have been planted around the school, plus Matt Watts Gardening and Maintenance for all his work on the day.”