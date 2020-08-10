Burnham-On-Sea residents have been warned to expect thunderstorms and potentially torrential rain this week.

Parts of the region could see more than two months’ rainfall in just a few hours as heavy thunderstorms move in across the country, says the Burnham-On-Sea weather forceast.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms for today, Wednesday and Thursday.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail,” says the Met Office.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to public transport.”

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

Some places are likely to see severe thunderstorms early next week – but there is significant uncertainty in location and timing.