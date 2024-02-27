Hundreds of BMX riders will be heading to Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club this weekend when it hosts a top regional event.

The club, based at Apex Park, will first round of the south west BMX calendar on Sunday 3rd March.

Mark Miller, Chairman of Burnham BMX Club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our club will host the first regional race which will attract over 250 riders from across the south west region and beyond.”

“Riders from the age of 4 up to 60 years of age will be taking part to compete for the top place in round one.”

Action will kick off on Sunday at 11.30am, which will be free to attend for spectators.

“Come along and see what this amazing event extreme sport is all about!” adds Mark.