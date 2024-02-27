A long-running florist business in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is being taken over by new owners and is set to be given a new name next month.

Rosemary’s Florist in Regent Street has been sold to Bouquet Florist of Cheddar and will be run as a second premises.

Directors Carol and Claire Willcox, pictured, say: “We are excited to announce that from 18th March we will be opening our new shop, Bouquet Florist Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We will be taking over Rosemary’s Florist business and premises. Rosemary’s has been on Regent Street in Burnham for 20 years and run as a family business.”

“We look forward to continuing to serve customers in Burnham and the surrounding area,  keeping the shop as a family-run business.”

“This is an exciting expansion for Bouquet Florist, and our Cheddar shop will remain unchanged.”

Current Rosemary’s owner Michelle Burge told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I wish the incoming owners every success and thank our loyal customers for their support over the past 20 years.”

“I’m moving on to a new venture and am so pleased to see the shop will continue to grow and serve existing customers across the Burnham area.”

 
