Somerset Council has explained why several busy roads through Burnham-On-Sea have been abruptly closed without advance notice over the past few days.

The council says a water mains burst caused the closure of Oxford Street and nearby roads, which was put in place suddenly on Saturday morning (February 24th) and remained in place on Sunday and Monday.

‘Road closed signs’ were installed from next to Burnham’s Esso roundabout, along Oxford Street, Abingdon Street, Highbridge Road and Burnham Road, through to the Asda roundabout.

A Somerset Council spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This was emergency work by Bristol Water to deal with a burst water main.”