Brent Knoll Pre-School has been given a grant funding boost for new IT equipment.

A grant from The Nuttall Trust this term has enabled the purchase of new laptops, other key IT equipment, and a new large TV screen, pictured here.

Headteacher Chris Burman says: “We are really grateful to the trustees of the Nuttall Trust for being able to help the school buy much-needed new equipment.”

“The pre-school at Brent Knoll continues to expand and there are now some new places for the summer term and September, which may be of interest to parents who wish to make use of their new government’s funded hours for children of 2 years plus.”

Parents who would like more details about Brent Knoll Pre-School can call the school office on 01278 760546.

The Nuttall Trust is a local charity which was set up to provide financial support for local projects, community organisations and individuals within local villages in the Burnham area.

The Trust was made possible by the generosity of Mr and Mrs. James Nuttall who left part of their estate for that purpose.

Since establishing the trust in the year 2000, the Trustees have been able to provide grants in support of several hundred different projects and causes within the four communities.