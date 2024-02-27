Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers and supporters are set to meet for the event’s annual general meeting on Wednesday (28th February).

The Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Committee AGM will be held at 8pm in The Coopers Arms in Highbridge.

“Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Committee are looking for new volunteers to help plan, organise and run the annual carnival in November,” says a spokesperson.

“If you are interested in carnival, joining the committee, please do come along.”

ALSO SEE: Preview of 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 4th

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: