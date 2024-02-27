Psychic medium Craig Morris will be returning to Burnham-On-Sea this autumn during his UK Tour.

He will be holding a show on Wednesday 9th October at 7.30pm in Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

A spokesman says: “For well over a decade now, Craig has worked tirelessly for the spirit world. He has travelled up and down the country as well as overseas including Spain, Gibraltar, Switzerland and Sweden to demonstrate his ability and to teach others the gift of communicating with those on the other side.”

“Craig had the pleasure of working with The Late Colin Fry on his final tour, and now continues his work with the fun, laughter and humour during his evenings, as he very much believes that we are here for a good time, not a long time.”

“Join us as we connect to those on the other side of life as they bring forward those special and happy times as we walk down memory lane together. Come along and be in the company and presence of the spirit world and feel the joy, warmth and more importantly the love of your loved ones and know theyare simply a thought away.”

Tickets are priced at £15 and are available by clicking here.