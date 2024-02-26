Dozens of local people attended an open day at Burnham-On-Sea Medical Centre on Saturday (February 24th) where managers gave an upbeat message on its progress.

Jon Adams, Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre Business Practice Manager, said the centre now has six doctors and one vacancy, having grown from three doctors a year ago.

“We have actively recruited over the past year and are pleased to have a full team in place to help our patients,” said Jon during the event at the centre in Love Lane.

Dr Berge Balian added that there’s “always room for improvement, but we are receiving positive feedback so far.”

It comes as an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found the centre in Love Lane had shown “significant improvement” in November 2023 after being placed in special measures a year before.

Christopher Smith, Patients Participation Group Chair, added: “We were pleased to welcome a steady flow of visitors during Saturday’s event.”

“The feedback was mostly positive from patients who were interested to hear more about the services available to them. We also explained the ‘Ask My GP’ app and more about what happens behind the scenes.”

Druing Saturday’s event, Burnham Lions Club also explained their Message in a Bottle service. “The Message in a Bottle is a simple but effective way for people to keep their basic personal and medical details where they can be found in an emergency on a standard form and in a common location – the fridge,” said a Lions spokesperson.

A representative from Symphony Healthcare was also on hand to answer questions from patients, which included the centre’s new Diabetes group consultations and group clinics.