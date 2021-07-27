Burnham-On-Sea runner Jason Vickers has this week completed his 1,200th mile of running this year as he keeps trains for a series of charity events over the coming months.

Jason has spent extra time on training runs around Burnham and Highbridge during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep fit.

“I’ve just reached 1,200 miles this week,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com during his latest run on Burnham seafront, pictured.

He will be taking part in the London Landmarks run on August 1st, then running the Plymouth Half Marathon on September 5th, the Great North Run on September 12th, the Royal Parks Half Marathon on October 10th, and the Great South Run in Portsmouth on October 17th.

The plucky runner, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, says: “So many running events have been cancelled this year during the pandemic but I’ve been keen to stay training.”

“I have a busy line-up of events after a quiet year and am looking forward to raising more funds for the MS Society.”

He has raised a huge £27,000 for the MS Society from his running fundraiser so far.