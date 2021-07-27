Hundreds of pounds were raised for Burnham-On-Sea music and performing arts festival BOSfest at a fundraising event at the weekend.

This year’s Burnham-On-Sea BOSfest music festival is set to be held in the town centre on September 3rd, 4th and 5th, with the third day of entertainment in the Manor Gardens.

The organisers of the popular festival held a ’70s Night Fundraiser at the Ritz Social Club in Burnham’s Victoria Street last Saturday, as pictured here, which was well supported.

Tanya Dyer said: “Huge thanks to everyone who attended our ’70s Night Fundraiser, we had a ball. It was great to be up and dancing again after so long to some great live tunes from Buzzard.”

“Thanks so much guys, you smashed it, and not forgetting Nigel on sound and Paul on the decks, both doing a fantastic job. Also thanks to our hosts the Ritz Social Club and their hard-working staff for making us so welcome.”

“A shout-out also goes to all our committee members for their help with organisation and raffle prizes.”

“Once again, thank you all for coming along – your support means so much as, without you, BOSfest just wouldn’t be possible. We can’t wait to see you all again in September.”

BOSfest is a not-for-profit, free to attend Festival of Music and Performing Arts run completely by volunteers.

Pictured: The fundraiser in Burnham for BOSfest (Photos Wendy Cobbledick)