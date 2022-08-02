Burnham-On-Sea Cricket Club is celebrating a busy season of action and a competition win.

The club’s mid week XI team have just achieved a great win in The Stephenson Cup Final, the WSM Evening League Cup Competition, after a thrilling final versus Wedmore.

Burnham were 182 all out with Brad House scoring 51, Jordan Margenberg 39, and Billy Halford 4-26. Wedmore were 148 all out with Luke Stokes 41, Jack Tonkin 27, Matt Denman 4-19 and Margenberg 3-51.

“We are now three quarters of the way through the season and Burnham CC are thoroughly enjoying their 161st season,” says a spokesman.

“We would particularly like to thank our main sponsors House Fox Estate Agents of Burnham on Sea and Northam Farm Caravan Sales of Brean whose contributions are vitally important to the running of the club.”

“The 1st XI are riding high in DIV 1 of the SCL and certainly have a great chance of promotion to the Premier Division.”

”The 2nd XI, despite a lowly position in the league, are giving playing opportunities to many of our younger players which will be hugely beneficial for future seasons.”